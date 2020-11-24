1/1
Funeral Services for Keith Paul Bourque will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel at Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen will officiate the services. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Keith was born in Lafayette, raised in Kaplan, and later became a longtime resident of Opelousas. He passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Opelousas General Health System, at the age of 67. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge of Opelousas for 30 years and served as E. R. President and Treasurer. He received many awards, including Elks Officer of the Year (two-time recipient); the President's Award for Orkin in 2003, and First Place in Jitterbug Competition 2004. Keith also received awards for excellent service from Orkin every year for 25 years. Keith loved attending festivals around Acadiana. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, fishing, and playing cards. He loved a party and being among friends. He loved playing the role of Santa Claus to children of St. Landry Parish. He was involved in community events and fundraisers. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonita "Bonnie" Bellow Bourque of Opelousas; sons, Shaun David Bourque and Brandon Keith Bourque, both of Opelousas; daughter, Angela Bourque Boone and husband, Kevin Boone of Sunset; brother, Collin Bourque and wife, Cathy of Pittsburg, PA; and eight grandchildren: Morgan Boone, Emily Boone, Kathryn Boone, and Chloe Boone; Olivia Lanclos, Bryce Bourque, Lakynn Bourque, and Leah Bourque. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.J. Bourque and Cecile Matthews Bourque; and his brother, Kenneth Bourque. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. The Elks Service will be held at 2:15 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon prior to the services. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Bourque and Shaun Bourque. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:15 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Rosary
02:30 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Service
02:15 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Committal
Bellevue Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
