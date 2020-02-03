Kelli Ann Carruth Miller, after a long battle with cancer, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home in Idaho Falls, ID, Saturday, January 25th, 2020. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she was a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Samford University in Birmingham, AL. During her life she lived in Baton Rouge, Zachary, LA, Birmingham, AL, Tuscaloosa, AL, Powell, WY, and Idaho Falls, ID. She was a mother, teacher, shepherdess, author, historical reenactor/educator, and entrepreneur. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sherlene Carruth, she is survived by her husband, John A. Miller; children, Mykaela K. Miller, Micah J. Miller and Sherilyn A. Miller; brother, Keith Carruth of Baton Rouge; mother-in-law, Gayle Miller of Livingston, LA; children that were grafted into the family, Katy Graham Cooper of Lake View, AL, and Brandon Cockrum; sister-in-spirt, Laura Benham Stanley of Trussville, AL; and dear friend, Laurie Couvillion Beardsley of Plano, TX. A memorial will be held Saturday, February 8th at 11:00am at Southfork Outdoorsman Church, 458 N 4000 E, Rigby, Idaho 83442 with a reception immediately following. A memorial service will be held in Denham Springs at Grace Community Bible Church at a date to be announced. "For he is our God; and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand."
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020