Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelli Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kelli Ann Carruth Miller, after a long battle with cancer, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home in Idaho Falls, ID, Saturday, January 25th, 2020. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she was a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Samford University in Birmingham, AL. During her life she lived in Baton Rouge, Zachary, LA, Birmingham, AL, Tuscaloosa, AL, Powell, WY, and Idaho Falls, ID. She was a mother, teacher, shepherdess, author, historical reenactor/educator, and entrepreneur. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sherlene Carruth, she is survived by her husband, John A. Miller; children, Mykaela K. Miller, Micah J. Miller and Sherilyn A. Miller; brother, Keith Carruth of Baton Rouge; mother-in-law, Gayle Miller of Livingston, LA; children that were grafted into the family, Katy Graham Cooper of Lake View, AL, and Brandon Cockrum; sister-in-spirt, Laura Benham Stanley of Trussville, AL; and dear friend, Laurie Couvillion Beardsley of Plano, TX. A memorial will be held Saturday, February 8th at 11:00am at Southfork Outdoorsman Church, 458 N 4000 E, Rigby, Idaho 83442 with a reception immediately following. A memorial service will be held in Denham Springs at Grace Community Bible Church at a date to be announced. "For he is our God; and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand." Kelli Ann Carruth Miller, after a long battle with cancer, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home in Idaho Falls, ID, Saturday, January 25th, 2020. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she was a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Samford University in Birmingham, AL. During her life she lived in Baton Rouge, Zachary, LA, Birmingham, AL, Tuscaloosa, AL, Powell, WY, and Idaho Falls, ID. She was a mother, teacher, shepherdess, author, historical reenactor/educator, and entrepreneur. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sherlene Carruth, she is survived by her husband, John A. Miller; children, Mykaela K. Miller, Micah J. Miller and Sherilyn A. Miller; brother, Keith Carruth of Baton Rouge; mother-in-law, Gayle Miller of Livingston, LA; children that were grafted into the family, Katy Graham Cooper of Lake View, AL, and Brandon Cockrum; sister-in-spirt, Laura Benham Stanley of Trussville, AL; and dear friend, Laurie Couvillion Beardsley of Plano, TX. A memorial will be held Saturday, February 8th at 11:00am at Southfork Outdoorsman Church, 458 N 4000 E, Rigby, Idaho 83442 with a reception immediately following. A memorial service will be held in Denham Springs at Grace Community Bible Church at a date to be announced. "For he is our God; and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand." Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close