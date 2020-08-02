Kendra Jo Cherry Thompson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Carpenter House, a St. Joseph Hospice facility. She was born on September 19, 1958 in Lafayette, to Lanier and Dianna Cherry. She was a 1976 graduate of Lafayette High School, and she went on to work in bookkeeping for many, many years after. Kendra enjoyed fishing and loved animals, especially horses and her dachshund named Remington. She would spend many weekends at the race track watching the horse races. Kendra was also an excellent cook and was known for several signature dishes. Also, she could often be found enjoying many, many pounds of boiled crawfish – her favorite. Kendra is survived by her three children, Keela B. Folsom of Lafayette, Kale R. Thompson of Scott, and Kwyn J. Thompson of Duson; her mother, Dianna C. Cherry of Lafayette; her step-mother, Joycia "Tina" Cherry of Carencro; and two sisters, Sandra Cherry-Davis of Lafayette, and Karen Savant of Carencro. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Wyatt and Seth Folsom of Lafayette, and Kyden, Jay'Cion, and Hailynn Thompson of Scott. In addition to these family members, she is survived by her companion, Michael Chaney, along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kendra was preceded in death by her father, Lanier Cherry, and her grandparents and great-grandparents. Private funeral services will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, 70506. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Scott, 1110 Old Spanish Trail, Scott, LA, 70583. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org.
