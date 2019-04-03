Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kendrick "Coppee" Lawrence. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Kendrick "Coppee" Lawrence, age 34, who passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 on the one year anniversary of his marriage to his loving wife, Tawana Calais Lawrence. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Kendrick was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset. He worked full time with U.S. Lawns, Landscaping Company, a job in which he worked hard at and took much pride, in order to make a great living for not only himself, but also his family. He was well respected by his boss, co-workers and many people from all over the city. Coppee Lawrence was a family oriented man who had so much love to share and would do anything for his friends and family, even people he did not know. He had a heart of gold and would give his last breath for them. Everywhere he went, he would not hesitate to let the people around him know that he loved them. He had a very happy spirit always smiling from ear to ear showing his golds. Kendrick was a great husband, son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, great nephew, cousin, grandson, brother- in-law and friend. He loved reassuring his love to his wife, kids and family. His kids were his world and everything he spoke was about his children. He held a special bond with each of his family members. He had a very close relationship with his mother and their bond was unbreakable. The love of a mother and son is so priceless, not to mention the love he had for his father. They would speak on a daily basis due to his father staying out of town. His four siblings, nieces, nephews and his brothers-in- law were his world. He would call them daily to make sure they were okay, often times aggravating one another, all out of love like any sibling. He was somehow the protector of the family and was always concerned about their wellbeing. He had one brother whom he loved dearly; they were not twins, but his brother was the spitting image of him and their love for one another was so strong. Kendrick had an unexplainable bond with his siblings. He always attended family functions because they were important to him. He had a host of friends whom he had mad love for. One thing about Kendrick when he gave his heart it was yours to keep. He had a few friends who he considered brothers, who he holds dear to his heart. His favorite words were "I promise ya tiger"; it was an expression that he and his boys used often. In his free time, he loved spending time with his wife and kids and doing family things such as watching Netflix, popping popcorn, bowling and going away with them from time to time. He loved watching football and cooking. He used to call himself Chef Coppee and would always say that no one could mess with him in the kitchen. He was a character always making everyone smile and picking on his 98 year old grandma making her laugh giving her so much joy and life. He also enjoyed attending church with his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, where he felt welcomed and loved by the pastor and her husband. They opened their arms with love and support and treated Kendrick and his family like their own. Kendrick's presence may not be here physically, but his spirit will always remain in each and every one of our hearts. In the words of Kendrick, "Only the strong survive", so take these words and hold them deep within each and every one of your hearts. When you begin to get weary, think about all the great memories that Kendrick left behind and all the love he gave freely to brighten each and everyone's day. Kendrick is now our guardian angel. Survivors include his wife, Tawana Calais Lawrence of Lafayette; five sons, Vontrail Derousseaux of Sunset, Keyondrick Lawrence of Carencro, Damon'Trael August, Damondrick August and Damien August all of Lafayette; one daughter, Kenedi Andrus of Houston, TX; his parents, Harold Leon Dixon of Houston, TX; his mother, Barbara Jean Lawrence of Sunset; two brothers, Kevin Lawrence and his wife, Erica, of Sunset and Nicholas Dixon of Houston, TX; three sisters, Ella Lawrence and her fiancé, Chad, of Carencro, Cassandra Cormier and her husband, Trevor, of Carencro and Crystal Flugence and her husband, Kendrick, of Sunset; his maternal grandmother, Ella Lawrence of Sunset; his mother-in-law, Elnora Calais and her fiancé, Anthony Noel, of Lafayette; seven nieces, Markeisha, Diamond, Amaysha, Shaceffer, Asia, Alaysha and Kaysha; six nephews, Damon, Markalin, Traveon, Jordan, Ace and Mar'kaden; and one great nephew, Da'mari. 