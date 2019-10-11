Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kennedy Brooke Thompson. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for Kennedy Brooke Thompson, 17, who passed away surrounded by her family on October 11, 2019. Fr. Neil Pettit, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Sunday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Monday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Rosaries will be recited Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 7:00 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Kennedy touched the lives of many people. She was rarely seen without a smile. Kennedy will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her parents, Eric and Jennifer Richard Thompson of Lyons Point; her brother, Drew Thompson of Lyons Point; her maternal grandparents, Alvin and Annette Richard of Lyons Point; her paternal grandmother, Glenda Leger Thompson of Lyons Point; her aunts and uncles, Ryan Thompson and his wife Janna of Lyons Point, Shawn Richard and his wife Shawntel of Lafayette, Beth Hollie and her husband Chauncey of Canonsburg, PA, and Kimberly Kibodeaux and her husband Barton of Morse; and eight cousins, Robbie, Haley, Steven, Henry, Alexis, Hunter, Makenzie, and Everette Thomas. Kennedy is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Everette Allen Thompson; and one cousin, Halle Thompson. Pallbearers will be Shawn Richard, Ryan Thompson, Chauncey Hollie, Barton Kibodeaux, Hunter Thompson, and Bubba LeMaire. Kennedy's family would like to thank Deacon Tom Sommers for all his visits and prayers given over the past year. Hospice of Acadiana, especially her nurse Jamie Rozas, and her caregivers, Angie Aid, and Morgan Woods.

