Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lafayette for Kenneth Edward Deal, 93, who passed away on March 28, 2019. Reverend Steve Horn, Pastor, will conduct the funeral services assisted by Luther Burney. Burial will take place in Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport on Monday, April 1st at 1:00 pm. Mr. Deal, a resident of Lafayette since 1961, was the son of the late Russell Edward Deal and the former Opal Marie Dace. "Granddaddy," as he was known by most people who knew and loved him…, was known for his big smile and warm, friendly nature! Family always meant everything to Granddaddy… he spent many, many hours babysitting (including driving to Houston or Dallas to babysit for an afternoon), taking the grandchildren on "grand" excursions… and was especially known for his "tall tales"! Granddaddy was born in Shreveport, LA in 1926; graduated from Jonesboro-Hodge High School, where he excelled in sports and academics, in 1943; served in the US Merchant Marines from 1944-1945, during which time he delivered troops and supplies to every theater of WWII; from 1946-1947, he was in the 313th Engineer Corps of the US Army stationed overseas. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (LA Tech) School of Engineering in 1951, where he was a charter member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Society (and later helped start a chapter at University of Louisiana-Lafayette). Upon graduation, he went to work for Humble Oil Company and moved his family all over Texas and Louisiana until they ended up in Lafayette and the family decided to make it "home"! He retired from Domingue, Szabo and Associates Engineering Firm in 1991. He was a member of several professional engineering societies and served as president of a local chapter. He was also active in his adopted community, serving twice as president of the SJ Montgomery Elementary School PTA; Lafayette High Band Parents Club Treasurer for several years; member of the Beaver Club; and an active Deacon at First Baptist Church of Lafayette for 56 years… He loved serving his Lord and teaching others to share in his great faith… He was a man who lived his biblical beliefs and convictions and taught his family to do the same! The family would like to acknowledge its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to his kind and compassionate "Angel from Heaven," Ann Reed, who has been by his side for the last nine months and enabled him to remain in his home! He is survived by three daughters, Connie Deal Boyer and husband, Dr. Ray C., Jan Deal McPhee and husband, David, and Judy Deal Moeller and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Bryan C. Boyer, Brett E. Boyer, Brandon R. Boyer, Donna Davis Haas, Michelle R. Moeller and Nicole E. Moeller; great-grandchildren, Jack C. Boyer, Katelyn E. Boyer, Matthew P. Boyer, Charlotte E. Boyer, Benjamin A. Boyer, Neil C. Haas and Katherine A. Haas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte Farrell Deal; daughter, Donna Marie Deal and brother, John Howard Deal. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Lafayette from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International at https://www.gideons.org in Kenneth's memory.

