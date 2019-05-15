Guest Book View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Visitation 5:00 PM Our Saviors Church 655 LA Highway 96 Broussard , LA View Map Memorial service 6:30 PM Our Saviors Church 655 LA Highway 96 Broussard , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Kenneth James Fabre will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Our Saviors Church, 655 LA Highway 96, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 5 PM until time of services at 6:30 PM. Pastor Randy Dugas will officiate the services. Kenneth James Fabre was born on September 12, 1956 at St. Anne's Infirmary in Lafayette, La, to the late Allen Joseph Fabre and Lula Mae Lantier Fabre. He was a lifelong resident of Broussard, LA, and a 1974 graduate of Comeaux High School. He came from a family of horse lovers and became a jockey at an early age. After high school he grew too tall and too heavy to continue his jockey profession, so then he started training horses. Kenneth's candor and wit earned him favor with many people and little did he know years later that he would earn a paragraph in Louisiana's own famed jockey Randy Romero's book "Remarkable Ride". In May 1988 he met his future wife, Rhonda Fitzgerald Fabre and her 4-year-old son, Michael Parker and they later married on May 18, 1996 and became a family. Their joy was made complete when grandson Maverick Daniel Parker was born. Kenneth then became "Pop" and would light up when you mentioned his grandbaby. He was a devoted husband, step father, brother, uncle, and friend. His love for the outdoors and any sport pertaining to outdoors, especially golf, led him to his job as a Class A Golf Course Superintendent for 26 years at Spanish Trail Golf Course in Cade, LA. There he was able to care for the golf course that he was also a member of for 30+ years. Many afternoons and most every Saturday was spent with his friends playing a round of golf and then gathering at the "19" hole for beverages with his dear friends and golf buddies. He was currently employed with the City of Broussard at the beautiful new sports complex, St. Julien Park. There his talent and dedication could be seen by everyone in this beautiful new addition to our city. There he made many new friends and also had the hardest working crew of lifelong friends as his coworkers. He had so much pride in his work, in the park and in everything he put his hand to and it showed. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Kenneth departed this life on May 9, 2019. He will be deeply missed and his memory will be forever cherished by those who love him. His wife, Rhonda Fitzgerald Fabre of Broussard, LA.; stepson Michael D. Parker and his fiancé, Lacey Johnson of Sikes, LA and grandson Maverick D. Parker. Kenneth is also survived by his sisters, Brenda F. Digby of Mandeville, LA and Cindy F. Breaux of Milton, LA. He is also survived by his nephews, Benton Hebert, Wesley Hebert and Darren Digby, great nephews Gunner Hebert, Ezra Hebert, Graham Digby, and great niece Maggie Jane Digby. 