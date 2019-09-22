Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1:00PM in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath for Kenneth James Hebert, age 68, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019. The family will receive guests at David Funeral Home in Erath on Monday from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral. Rev. Andre Metrejean will officiate the Mass. Lectors will be Benny Dronet and Boni Suire. Giftbearers will be his Godchildren, Karen Poche and Tracie Delcambre. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy Moore Hebert; his daughter, Christie Hebert Harrington and her husband Syl; his son, Kenny Hebert and his wife Mavey; his grandchildren, Caitlin Harrington, Mackenzie Hebert, Ian Harrington, and Kylan Hebert; his brothers, Glenn Hebert and Keith Hebert and his wife Yvette; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Joseph Hebert and Lulia Trahan Hebert; and his in-laws, Fred and Paula Baudoin Moore. Kenneth was a 1969 graduate of Erath High School and was celebrating his 50th class reunion the day he was called home to Heaven. He served his country honorably in the Army and served in the Army National Guard Reserves for several years. Kenneth was a skilled carpenter and contractor designing and building custom homes for countless families all of his career. He took great pride in his work and was known for his attention to detail. David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019

