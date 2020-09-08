1/1
Kenneth L. Breaux Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A gathering for friends and family will be held for Kenneth L. Breaux, Sr., on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Born in Houma and a resident of New Iberia, Kenneth L. Breaux, Sr., was born to Joseph and Elizabeth D. Adams Breaux on November 11, 1947. Kenneth L. Breaux, Sr., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:58 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center. Kenneth enjoyed watching TV series Star Trek, woodworking, love reading western novels, collecting movies, enjoying working in the oil industry, and love his family, in an old school sort of way. He is survived by his children; Elizabeth Wolf and husband Daniel, Kenneth L. Breaux, Jr., Christopher Breaux, Jamie Breaux; grandchildren, Shawn Neuville, Justin Neuville, Tony DeRouen, Daven Breaux, Nicholas Breaux, Katelyn Breaux, Kamryn Breaux, Mackenzie Richard, Alexis Richard; three great-grandchildren; sibling, Larry Breaux, Mark Lirette, Merlin Lirette, Mitchell Lirette, Sandra L. Boutwell; companion, Paulette Delcambre and former wife Junita Bellard. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth D. Adams Breaux, Deanne B. Domingue, and Richard Breaux. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 01:00 PM
David Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved