Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311

Kenneth Leon Castille, age 61, passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019, surrounded by those who adored him. Growing up in Breaux Bridge and later attending Northside High, he developed a passion for front end mechanics, and later real estate. He was a self-made, hard-working, no nonsense kind of man, and he enjoyed life. Throughout his short time with us, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, traveling, and listening to music; but mostly he loved his time spent with his family and friends. Kenneth was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend anyone could ask for, and he will be so dearly missed. He has impacted so many lives with his intelligence, and his infectious personality. His two beautiful daughters and five grandchildren were the light in his eyes. Kenneth is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters Monique Castille Prejean (Timmy), Mitzi Castille (Erik Phillips), grandchildren Darien Fuselier (Justin Massa), Livvie Phillips, Joshua Prejean, River Phillips, and Sophie Prejean. Also mourning him are his father Ames Castille (Betty), sister Victoria Guidry, brother John Castille (Phyllis), his mother in law Sherleen Mouton, two sisters in law Keresa Bonin (Jason), and Kreseda Mouton (Ferall Venable), along with loving nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother Renella H. Castille, and the mother of his daughters Donna Castille. Kenneth will be missed and never forgotten. He was a wonderful man who loved life and his family. Our love for him will live on in our memories forever. Memorial services will be held at a later date. View the obituary and guestbook online at

