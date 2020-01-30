Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth P. Babineaux. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Kenneth P. Babineaux will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Denton and Fr. Keith Landry officiating the services. Family requested visitation to held beginning on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Kenneth P. Babineaux, age 73, was born on October 4, 1946 to Adonis, Sr. and Gloria Dugas Babineaux in New Iberia. Kenneth loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had numerous hobbies such as woodworking, camping and being a handyman for the family and his friends. He truly enjoyed traveling in his spare time. He liked snow skiing, managing cookouts and boiling crawfish. Kenneth reluctantly fell in love with his "numerous" fur babies that he cared for. Kenneth P. Babineaux is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dee A. Babineaux; two daughters, Amy B. Denise (Jason), Beth B. Bourque (Mike); 2 sisters, Judy B. Boudeloche (Philip, Sr.), Linda B. Broussard (Mark), one brother, Adonis "Sonny" Babineaux, Jr. (Jane); five grandchildren; Derrick Romero (Katelyn), Ashlen Boudreaux (Dylan), Lanie Romero, Brayden Bourque, Reed Denise; one great grandchild, Maya Boudreaux, two new arrivals in August of this year; one niece, Jenee' Broussard and three nephews, Mark Broussard, Jr., Jeremy Broussard and Ryan Ronsonet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adonis, Sr. and Gloria Dugas Babineaux and his brother, Donald W. Babineaux. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Denise, Mike Bourque, Derrick Romero, Brayden Bourque Dylan Boudreaux, Adonis "Sonny" Babineaux, Jr., Philip Boudeloche, Sr., Mark Broussard, Sr. and Reed Denise. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. George Sagrera, Mark Broussard, Jr., Jeremy Broussard, and Ryan Ronsonet.

