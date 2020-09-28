Memorial services will be held for Mr. Kenneth Paul Mouton on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille. Mr. Kenneth was 78 when he passed away on Monday, September 28 at his residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, October 1st from 10:00AM to the time of service at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery. Father Mitchel Semar, Pastor of St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodeaux, LA will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Jeanne Brackin Mouton; his daughters, Lynne Gautreaux and husband Nick and Lisbeth Guilbeau and husband Kevin; his grandchildren, Lexxi Doucet and her husband August, Paityn, Grayci, Nicholas II, Dominic, Braxton, Brayden, Braque, Brooke Dalati, and best friend LeRoy Semar. Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Leanne Marie Mouton; his parents, Dalton Mouton and Lucy Guidroz Mouton; his brothers, J. Carroll Mouton, Russell Mouton and his wife Gerry and Jack Mouton and his wife Helen. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Kenneth was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. Upon graduating from Lafayette High School in 1960, he would attend USL for two years and further his education through LSU and the University of Illinois. He proudly served this great nation in the Army National Guard where he was honorably discharged. Mr. Mouton was Vice President of investments at Guaranty Bank for over 30 years. Some of his hobbies included traveling in his Airstream and following NASCAR racing. Some other things he enjoyed was vegetable gardening, barbecuing and having family gatherings, but his passion in life was his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Pallbearers will be: Braxton, Brayden and Braque Guilbeau; Nicholas and Dominic Gautreaux; Jaik, Jedd and Tait Faulk; and Ryan Mouton. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Friday Coffee Group. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Kenneth P. Mouton's name to St Joseph Hospice - The Carpenter House, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mouton family to St Joseph Hospice. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311.