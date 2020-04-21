A private Graveside Service will be celebrated Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Kenneth Paul Trahan, 61, who passed away Saturday, April 18th at his residence in Lafayette. The service will be an invitation-only family service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. When the situation allows, a celebration of Mr. Trahan's life will be held for his many friends and family. Reverend Weldon Moak will officiate. Kenneth was born July 25, 1958, in Kaplan and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Acadiana High School in 1976. A proud veteran, Kenneth served in the United States Navy. He worked as an aviation technician. Kenneth was a wonderful vegetable gardener with a "green thumb", enjoyed hunting and loved to go fishing. He was proud to have taken care of his loving parents for over 20 years. Most of all, Kenneth loved spending time with his family and friends. Kenneth is survived by his mother, Claudia Marie Hebert Trahan of Lafayette; three brothers, Clyde Frith and his wife, Diane of Prairieville, Mike Trahan of Alexandria and Mark Trahan of Steelville, MO; two sisters, Maxine Cazares and her husband, Edward of Scott and Gwen Simon and her husband, Darrell of Judice; his precious dog, Bugsy and numerous dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Pierre Wilson Trahan. The family wishes to thank Kenneth's nurse, Karen Nelson with Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Kenneth and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kenneth's name to Hospice of Acadiana by mail at 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020.