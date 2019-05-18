Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Vidrine. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Kenneth Vidrine, age 73, who passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Vidrine was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Sunset. He was the owner and operator of Vidrine's Body Shop for over thirty years. He was a master in his trade and was respected by many. He loved anything to do with cars and attended many car shows. Kenneth was a kind and loving father. He was compassionate, selfless, had an amazing sense of humor that everyone knew and loved and was always willing to help others. An avid outdoorsman, Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His family was his pride and joy and he will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of crossing his path. Survivors include his loving wife of forty-five years, Peggy Vidrine of Sunset; one son, Jonathan Vidrine and his fiancée, Brandi Joice, of Carencro; one daughter, Rachel Vidrine of Austin, TX; one brother, Trent Vidrine; and one sister, Connie Vidrine Edwards both of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine Vidrine, Jr. and the former Georgiana Smith; and one brother, Bobby Jo Vidrine. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Kenneth Vidrine, age 73, who passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Vidrine was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Sunset. He was the owner and operator of Vidrine's Body Shop for over thirty years. He was a master in his trade and was respected by many. He loved anything to do with cars and attended many car shows. Kenneth was a kind and loving father. He was compassionate, selfless, had an amazing sense of humor that everyone knew and loved and was always willing to help others. An avid outdoorsman, Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His family was his pride and joy and he will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of crossing his path. Survivors include his loving wife of forty-five years, Peggy Vidrine of Sunset; one son, Jonathan Vidrine and his fiancée, Brandi Joice, of Carencro; one daughter, Rachel Vidrine of Austin, TX; one brother, Trent Vidrine; and one sister, Connie Vidrine Edwards both of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine Vidrine, Jr. and the former Georgiana Smith; and one brother, Bobby Jo Vidrine. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 18 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close