Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Kenneth W. Fruge, age 87, who passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence in Port Barre. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Dr. Perry Hubbs of First Baptist Church in Opelousas will officiate at the services. Mr. Fruge was a native of Crowley until the age of 13 and a lifelong resident of Opelousas/Port Barre. He was a farmer raising cattle, growing rice, soy, corn, and milo and also drove 18 wheelers. A veteran of the military, Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruby Joyce Stagg Fruge of Port Barre; three sons, Doug Fruge and his wife, Tracy, of Humble, TX, Alan Fruge and his wife, Nora, of Warren, TX, and Scott Fruge and his wife, Tammy, of Port Barre; one daughter, Melodie Fontenot and her husband, Jason, of Lubbock, TX; thirteen grandchildren, Jonathan Fruge, Brendan Fruge, Andrew Fruge, Jacob Fruge, Hanna F. Andrews, Christopher Fruge, Courtney Fontenot, Seth Paul Fontenot, Judson Fontenot, Colin Fruge, Marissa Fruge, Hayden Fontenot, and Lee Lee Jayne Fontenot; twelve great grandchildren, Ezra Fruge, Parker Fruge, Olivia Fruge, Sydney Fontenot, Lana Fruge, Elijah Fruge, Aayden Andrews, Josiah Fruge, Ethan Fontenot, Charlotte Fruge, Asher Scott Fruge, and Shirley Joyce Fruge; one sister, Jeraldine F. Williams of Opelousas; and three nephews, Charles Edwards Williams, III., Michael Roy Williams, and Kim Lee Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Fruge and the former Evelyn Dupuy, both natives of Crowley; and one brother-in-law, Charles E. Williams, II. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be his nine grandsons, Jonathan Fruge, Brendan Fruge, Andrew Fruge, Jacob Fruge, Christopher Fruge, Seth Paul Fontenot, Judson Fontenot, Colin Fruge, and Hayden Fontenot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
