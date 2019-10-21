Guest Book View Sign Service Information Klein Funeral Home - Tomball 1400 West Main Tomball , TX 77375 (281)-351-7233 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Michael Waguespack, of Houston Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 16th 2019. Kenneth was born on November 17, 1942 in Vacherie, Louisiana, to Inez and Stanley Waguespack. He attended Catholic High School in New Iberia LA, graduating in 1961. From there Kenneth attended Northeast Louisiana University and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor in Science. He continued his education by graduating with his Masters in Education from Tulane University in 1975. Ken was a principal at Margorie Elementary in Metairie LA for 20 years. He then moved to Texas and continued to be a principal at St. Anne Catholic School in Tomball, Texas and Sacred Heart Catholic School in Crosby, Texas. Kenneth also was President of the local chapter of NAESP for several years in Louisiana. Kenneth was a devoted Catholic and family man, who found joy in making others smile. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time with family, and rooting for his favorite sports teams. While he loved all sports, his favorites were golf, soccer, and football. Kenneth also loved playing cards with his friends card group in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ken moved to Texas in 2001. Four years later married his wife, Stephanie Sias. They have been married for 14 years. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Stephanie Sias Waguespack; sons Kenneth (Chip) Waguespack, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Ryan Waguespack and wife Emily; daughter Christina Wills; grandchildren Hailey, Evan, Cameron and Kellen Waguespack; brothers and spouses, Val and Janie Waguespack, Stanley (Sonny) and Fern Waguespack, Wayne and Pat Waguespack, Stephen and Dora Waguespack. He is also survived by ten nieces and six nephews.

