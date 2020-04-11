Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kensley McGrew. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Kensley Alexis McGrew, 20, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Family and friends can stream the service at 1:30PM by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/KensleyMcGrew/?source_id=356609354896552 A native and resident of New Iberia, Kensley passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home. Kensley was an honors graduate of the Class of 2018 at New Iberia Senior High, and currently attending ULL majoring in Biology. She was a member of the ULL Honors Program and a current officer of the ULL Gymnastics Club. She was also an employee at Elevation Station in Broussard. Kensley was a hardworking, dedicated, and driven young woman. She took pride in her achievements and was very goal oriented. Kensley enjoyed gymnastics, going to the beach, spending time with family and friends, her boyfriend Zach and his dog Oak. Kensley's passions were simplistic but beautiful. Her perfect day was making someone laugh and getting back to school work so she could finish her degree. The initiative she took in her daily life was unmatched by any 20 year old we knew. She was always on the run but always found the time to make the people close to her know she loved them. Whether it was a simple kiss on the cheek or a sweet text message we always knew how much we were loved by her. As an older sibling to her sister Raegan, she adored the moments in life that only sisters can share. Kensley was a natural beauty. With her gorgeous smile and captivating laugh you couldn't help but laugh along with her. Her memory will be cherished by all who had the honor of knowing her and she will be deeply missed. She is survived by her parents, Casey Lynn McGrew and Heather Leigh Catherine Romero McGrew; sister, Raegan Grayce McGrew; paternal grandparents, Ken and Leslie McGrew Jr.; maternal grandfather, Alex Romero Jr.; maternal grandmother, Catherine Landry and husband Ervin; Kensley's nanny, Hope Hebert and husband Scott; her cousin, whom she considered a brother, Bailey Williams; uncles, Kenny McGrew III and his daughter Niah McGrew, and Kevin McGrew and his daughter Karley McGrew; and her longtime boyfriend, Zachary Reed. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Alex and Hazel Romero Sr., Ray and Jewell Dulin, Ken and Barbara McGrew Sr., Lester Boutte, and Elsie Howell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Zachary Reed and Bailey Williams. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

