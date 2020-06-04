Kermit Charles Harson Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at a 12:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Kermit Charles Harson, Sr., 76, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at residence in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Rev. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Kermit served his county in the United States Navy, and was a X-Ray Technician for many years before retiring. Survivors include wife, Renella "Nell" Peltier Harson of Rayne, son, Kermit "Chuck" Harson, Jr. and spouse Liz of Crowley, grandson, Seth Harson of Crowley, granddaughter, Valerie Harson of Crowley, brother, Michael "Mike" Harson and spouse Manda of Lafayette, brother in law, Ronald Weathers of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by father, Winfred "W.E. (Dick)" Harson, mother, Gladys Dupuis Harson, sister, Judy Harson Weathers. Pallbearers will be Larry Menard, Craig Thibodeaux, Seth Harson, Chad Peltier, Bud Peltier, Kenneth Thibodeaux. A Rosary will be prayed Friday, June 5, 2020 at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday June 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
