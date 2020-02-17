Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Alan Brown. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Alan Brown, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Bertrand Drive. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Kevin was born in Lafayette to Roy and Vicki Brown on January 26, 1982. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 2000. Kevin attended the University of Louisiana – Lafayette, and graduated in 2006 with a degree in Philosophy. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, where he made lasting friendships and gained an extended family. Kevin was married to Lisa Michelle Duhon on November 26, 2005 and they were blessed with two sons. He was a devoted father, who enjoyed sharing adventures with his sons Liam (13) and Elliot (7). Kevin was the proud uncle to his niece, Olivia Deblanc and nephews Mason Deblanc and Kaden Barbara, children of his wife's sister, Christian Duhon Deblanc and her husband, Michael Deblanc. He also loved his niece, Ana Rene Duhon, daughter of Lisa's brother, Paul Duhon II and his wife, Lauri Duhon. Employed as a Business Development Representative for POOLCORP, Kevin was valued and respected by his co-workers and customers. In 2018, Kevin was awarded for outstanding job performance, with a vacation to Aruba. He enjoyed travel and had also visited Amsterdam, Belize, Colorado and Washington State. Kayaking, camping, bicycling, fantasy football and video games were among his favorite activities. Art (drawing and painting) was a special interest of Kevin's since childhood. An avid Saints fan, Kevin also loved the Ragin' Cajuns and the Pelicans. Kevin loved life. He loved his friends and family like no other. Kevin loved being outdoors and enjoying all the earth had to offer. 