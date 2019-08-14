Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Bernard. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 View Map Reposing 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 515 Cathedral Street Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral Mass 3:00 PM The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 515 Cathedral Street Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Kevin Bernard, 62, will begin on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with the family receiving visitors at 5 PM until 9 PM in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road Broussard, LA. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 AM until 1 PM departure to The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 515 Cathedral Street, Lafayette, LA. Mr. Bernard will again lay in repose from 2 PM until time of Holy Mass at 3 PM celebrated by Father Donald Bernard. Burial will follow in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Kevin Bernard was born on December 10, 1956 to the late Roger Bernard and the former Ethel Barnhill. He was a lifelong resident of Broussard. He graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School in 1974 and received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from The University of Southwestern Louisiana (UL Lafayette) in 1979. Mr. Bernard worked as a Senior Accountant at North American Salt Company and Compass Minerals until retiring. He resided in Port Barre, LA until his passing on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette. Kevin was affectionately known as ""Poppie"" to his late wife's grandchildren whom he adored. He had such a kind heart and loved having family over to his camp to hang out and have a great time. Kevin loved helping everyone that crossed his path. He was able to keep in touch with everyone through his many hours spent on Facebook. He leaves behind many loved ones to cherish his memory. Those include his brothers Donald Bernard, James ""Khu-Fu"" Bernard and Dr. Gordon Bernard; sisters Irma ""Pookie"" Ann Gonzales and Patricia Ruth Phillips. Kevin is also survived by step children Amber Howard, Jamie Jacobs, Johnathon Jacobs and Shana Jordan along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and eleven step grandchildren. Kevin Bernard is preceded in death by his father Roger Bernard; mother Ethel Barnhill Bernard; wife Doris Longoria-Bernard sisters Rosemary Groves, Jeanine LeBlanc and his brothers Phil and Michael Bernard. Those sharing in the honor as Pallbearers will be Michael Bernard, David LeBlanc, Dr. Gordon Bernard, Russell Hebert and Rene Bodin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jamie Jacobs, David Fitzgerald and Dusty Poche. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Kevin Bernard by visiting Funeral services for Kevin Bernard, 62, will begin on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with the family receiving visitors at 5 PM until 9 PM in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road Broussard, LA. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 AM until 1 PM departure to The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 515 Cathedral Street, Lafayette, LA. Mr. Bernard will again lay in repose from 2 PM until time of Holy Mass at 3 PM celebrated by Father Donald Bernard. Burial will follow in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery. Kevin Bernard was born on December 10, 1956 to the late Roger Bernard and the former Ethel Barnhill. He was a lifelong resident of Broussard. He graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School in 1974 and received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from The University of Southwestern Louisiana (UL Lafayette) in 1979. Mr. Bernard worked as a Senior Accountant at North American Salt Company and Compass Minerals until retiring. He resided in Port Barre, LA until his passing on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette. Kevin was affectionately known as ""Poppie"" to his late wife's grandchildren whom he adored. He had such a kind heart and loved having family over to his camp to hang out and have a great time. Kevin loved helping everyone that crossed his path. He was able to keep in touch with everyone through his many hours spent on Facebook. He leaves behind many loved ones to cherish his memory. Those include his brothers Donald Bernard, James ""Khu-Fu"" Bernard and Dr. Gordon Bernard; sisters Irma ""Pookie"" Ann Gonzales and Patricia Ruth Phillips. Kevin is also survived by step children Amber Howard, Jamie Jacobs, Johnathon Jacobs and Shana Jordan along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and eleven step grandchildren. Kevin Bernard is preceded in death by his father Roger Bernard; mother Ethel Barnhill Bernard; wife Doris Longoria-Bernard sisters Rosemary Groves, Jeanine LeBlanc and his brothers Phil and Michael Bernard. Those sharing in the honor as Pallbearers will be Michael Bernard, David LeBlanc, Dr. Gordon Bernard, Russell Hebert and Rene Bodin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jamie Jacobs, David Fitzgerald and Dusty Poche. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Kevin Bernard by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Kevin Bernard and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close