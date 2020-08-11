A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Kevin Lee Vincent, age 56, who passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 9:07 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. Born November 27, 1963 to Carlis and Audry Dumond Vincent in Abbeville. Kevin enjoyed being with his family at gathering and eating great food. He had a strong interest in space exploration. He is survived by his daughter, Kyrah Vincent and her companion Patric Webb; his father, Carlis Vincent from New Iberia; siblings, Kimberly O'Bryan and husband Buddy from Nunez, Tina Vincent from Texas, Terry Oubre and husband Euley from Morgan City, Tony Vincent from Berwick, Kristin Aman and husband Eugene from Morgan City; grandchildren, Parker Webb and Paxley Webb. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Audry Dumond Vincent and his grandmother, Estelle Stevens. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store