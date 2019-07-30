Funeral Services for Mr. Kevin Prince, Sr., 48, will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Prince died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Villa Feliciana Medical Complex. Kevin didn't meet a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He was also proud of his service with the Iberia Parish Volunteer Fire District. He is survived by his mother, Linda Patin Prince of New Iberia; two sons, Kevin Prince, Jr. and Christopher Prince; a brother, Troy Prince and his wife Peggy; a sister, Cherrie Doucet and her husband Darryl; three nephews, Christopher Cody Thomley, Anthony Blake Prince, and Andrew Scott Prince; a great nephew, Calvin Blake Prince; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman Prince, Sr. Serving as pallbearers will be members of his family and friends. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019