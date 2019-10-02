Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Larson, 62: Cynthia Kim Zerangue Larson, 62, of New Iberia, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home in Lafayette, LA with her husband and a close friend by her side. She was born February 16, 1957, in New Iberia, Louisiana, the daughter of Ramona and James Zerangue. Kim graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in December of 1974 and continued on to receive her Associates Degree in Drafting from Louisiana State University. On April 16, 1977, she was united in marriage to Randy Larson. When Kim was not cooking for family and friends, she was tending to her many vegetables, herbs and flowers outside in the garden. If something around the home needed to be repaired, she was always the first to figure out a solution. Additionally, Kim always found ways to express her artistic side, whether it be painting, crafting and even interior design. She loved her trips with family and friends to the gulf beaches. Through her strong relationship with God she became a loving mother, spouse, aunt and caregiver whom always helped those around her, especially her mother and father in law, Sarah and H.J. Larson. She is survived by her husband Randy Larson; one daughter, Sarah (Tyler Danley) Larson of New Orleans, LA; and 2 sisters, Jamie (Fred) Dugdale of Lafayette, LA and Ivy (Gary) Nicholson of Sugarland, TX; brother in law Steve (Norma) Larson of New Iberia, LA; nieces Elizabeth Dugdale, Kelly (Jesse Hernandez) Nicholson and Stephanie (Michael) Lassalle; nephews Hunter Nicholson and Billy (Nicole) Angers; great nephew Saylor Hernandez; great niece Gabrielle Lassalle; and many cousins, including Candy (Kevin) Young who was close to her like a sister. Kim was a two-time cancer survivor dating back to 1994 who credited her longevity to her faith in the Lord and the power of prayer. 