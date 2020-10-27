A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mr. Kim A. Derise on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Derise as celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date. The family requests that visitation to begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Kim A. Derise was born on January 6, 1956, to George, Sr. and Mary L. Hebert. Kim passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in Lafayette, La. Kim lived life to the fullest and loved to entertain. Kim A. Derise is survived by his children, Dwayne Derise (Ashley C.) of Rayne, Wayne Derise (Tina) of Avery Island, Laurie Derise of Spring, Tx; grandchildren, Trey Dugan, Cole Hebert, Brooklynn Derise, Maci Derise, Peyton Derise, Madelynn Derise Meredith Derise; siblings, Tommy Hebert of Jeanette, Brenda Frederick of Rincon, Georgia, Fr. Mark Derise of Scott, Annette Derise of Maurice, Terry Derise of Maurice, and Godmother, Romona Hebert of Baker. Serving as pallbearers are Dwayne Derise, Wayne Derise, Kevin Migues, Ted Derise, Jr., John Frederick, Drew Hebert, Devin Gaudet, Cole Hebert, Larry Gaudet, and Trey Dugan. Serving as honorary Pallbearers are Chad Segura, Roger Sorense, Joshua Frederick, Terry Derise, Ken Verette, Tommy Hebert, Randy Segura, Jr., Tommy Frederick, Beau Derise, Donny Pepper, Caleb Segura and Neil Soileau. Kim was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr. and Mary L. Hebert; son, George Michael Derise; brothers, George Derise, Jr., Ted Derise, Sr.; parental grandparents, John and Josephine Derise and maternal grandparents, Noe and Agnes Hebert; brother-in-law, Wayne Frederick, Sr; nephew, Wayne Frederick, Jr; and Katie Meader. We the family of Kim A. Derise would like to thank all the staff members of Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital for all their love and support of our father during his time in their facility. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
