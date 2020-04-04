Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly Ann Ledet, 36, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Lafayette. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Kimberly, affectionately known as "Kim", was born July 23, 1983 in Kaplan and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. Kimberly pursued studies in nursing through LSU and UL-Lafayette. Kim was a sweet, kind, loving and generous person with an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. Very creative, Kim enjoyed drawing, writing, painting and making collages. She loved to play with her beloved nephews Jonah and Andrew and work on art projects with them, and they loved their "Nanny K". Kim also loved nature and animals, especially her guinea pigs and Sophie and Maddie, the family dog and cat. Kim read her Bible often and her faith and family carried her through many struggles. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Kimberly is survived by her parents, father Claude Jean Ledet, Jr. and his wife Susie, of Duson and mother Kathi Bourgeois and her husband Daniel, of Lafayette; one sister, Aimee Foret and her husband Jeffrey, of Lafayette; three maternal uncles, Mike Harter and his wife Karen, of Phoenix, AZ, Phil Harter, of Pensacola, FL and Mark Harter and his partner, Gene Harrell, of St. Petersburg, FL; two paternal uncles, Rene Ledet and his wife Anne, of Lafayette and Conrad Ledet and his wife Mischelle, of Murfreesboro, TN and one paternal aunt, Carmen Hebert and her husband Dennis, of Abbeville; her two beloved nephews, Jonah and Andrew Foret and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George and Billie Harter and her paternal grandparents, Claude, Sr. and Audrey Ledet. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kimberly's name to NAMI, with checks by mail to NAMI at P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD, 21297, by phone to (888) 999-NAMI or online at www.nami.org.

