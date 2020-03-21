Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Kimberly Irene Byrd Credeur, 58, who passed away on March 20, 2020 at her residence. Kimberly, a resident of Duson, was the daughter of the late Robert Byrd and the former Billie Owens. She was a proud grandmother who was always there to help and support her family. Kimberly worked hard to provide for those around her, always putting other people first. She truly took pride in her family, especially her grand kids. Kimberly was a fun-loving person with a green thumb, known for the unconditional love of those around her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother, Billie "June" Owens Byrd; son, Joshua Padric Guilbeaux (Brandie); grandchildren, Micheal Dave Guidry, Kaiden Padric Guilbeaux and Lyla June Guilbeaux; and brothers, Steve Neal Byrd (Dawn) and Dan Robert Byrd (Nancy). She was preceded in death by her father, Robert N. Byrd; and son, Mitchell Robert Creduer. Personal condolences may be sent to the Byrd family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020