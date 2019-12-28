Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Joy McNabb Fontenot. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Kimberly Joy McNabb Fontenot, 41, who passed away Thursday, December 26th at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, December 31st from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Steven Bowen, Senior Pastor of Foundations Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Kimberly was born November 10, 1978, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Lafayette Christian Academy in 1996 and went on to attend University of Louisiana at Lafayette, obtaining a bachelor degree in Business Administration. She worked as an accountant. Kimberly never missed a chance to take a trip to Toledo Bend, where she would go swimming and fishing. She traveled to Florida often, visiting with family and friends at the beach. She liked to sing and especially loved her cat, "Noonie". Kimberly was an amazing woman and will be missed by all. Kimberly is survived by her beloved husband, Casey Fontenot of Scott; her children, her daughter, Cassidy Davis, her stepson, Dillon Fontenot and her stepdaughter, Hannah Fontenot, all of Lafayette; her parents, Randy and Georgann McNabb of Many, LA; two brothers, Ben McNabb of Church Point and Andrew McNabb and his wife, Jana of Rayne; two sisters, Ahnie Ingram and her husband, Josh of Apex, NC and Molly Scott and her husband, Chris of Lafayette; a granddaughter, Josie Elizabeth Fontenot; two nieces, Avarie McNabb and Georgia Kate Ingram; seven nephews, Kade and Beau McNabb, Tucker McNabb, Walker and Eli Ingram and Isaac and Brayden Scott; maternal grandmother, Janice Loeding of Lafayette; paternal grandparents, Ollie and Sue McNabb of Moss Bluff; the father of her child, Ryan Davis of Lafayette; a sister-in-law, Tonya McNabb of Church Point and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leslie Loeding. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center ICU, especially her nurses, Kathy, Lindsey, Ryan and Jenna for the compassionate care given to Kimberly and her family.

