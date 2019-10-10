Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM True Vine Ministries Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM True Vine Ministries Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at True Vine Ministries in Lafayette for Kirk Broussard who passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Gardens following the funeral. Poppie was born with a twin sister Kirkeonna Dashay Broussard to Betty Ann Leonard and Kirk Joseph Derouen on July 6, 2000. Poppie was newly promoted shift manager at Tacobell on Johnston St. where he's been since the age of 16, thanks to GM; Mary Gallien, Amanda Martin and Terri Size. Poppie enjoyed playing basketball with his nephews and was a die heart Colts football fan. Poppie loved rapping to his family, dancing and listening to music. He was such a loving child and always showed compassion. Poppie is survived by his mother; Betty Ann Leonard and Stepfather; Kip J. Leonard of Broussard, La. Father; Kirk J Derouen (Treasure Ryan) of Knoxville, Tn., six brothers; Damion (Lillian) of Channelview, Tx., Thaddeus (Tracy Granger), Paul (Sarah Lewis), Cedrick (Lacey), Travonte (Josephine Martin), and Deontray (Cindy), four sisters; Swakeia Taylor (Ernest), Shaneka, Shalaysha (Dustin Francis), and twin sister; Kirkeonna Broussard all of Lafayette, La., five half sisters; Kirsten Simmons, Markela Fitch of Lafayette, La. Lashonda Julien (Allen) of Breaux Bridge, La, Deja St Julien (Emmanuel Barber) of Crowley, La, Knowledge and Integrity Derouen of Knoxville, Tn., stepbrother; Deramous Noel, 31 nieces and nephews, five step nieces and nephews, Paternal Grandmother; Barbara Ann Derouen, Aunts; Mary Johnson (Micheal), and Marcella Lindon (James Bruno), Uncle; Paul Angelle (Ginger Chassion), Godparents; Cherilyn Freeman (Timothy) and Jantavis Johnson. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents; Irvin and Powletta Angelle, Paternal Grandfather; John Robert Derouen Sr., Uncles; Fredrick J Angelle and John"Jun" Robert Jr., Aunts; Laura and Linda Angelle, great paternal grandparents; Felix and Mary "Gussie" Clay, and Matthew Sr., and Beatrice George Derouen, and Great uncle and Aunt; Harold and Louisa Derouen. Poppie enjoyed being with his nephew Mikal they were extremely close. Poppie also had two close friends Robert "Tugg" White and Daniel "Poppa Dee" Davis whom he's known for a number of years and considered brothers. There was also a "special someone" that meant alot to him Debhora Willis. Poppie will be remembered for his smile, being nervous, and silliness. He will be truly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 8:00AM until time of Service at 10:00AM at True Vine Ministries. 