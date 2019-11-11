Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirk Alden Zabolio Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Kirk Alden Zabolio, Sr., 81, who passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the Memorial Mass. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 10:30 AM until time of services. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 62 years, Lona Marie Simon Zabolio; two sons, Kirk A. Zabolio, Jr. and John David Zabolio; grandson, Michael Dean Pressnall; his son-in-law, Dennis Pressnall; his mother-in-law, Bernice Simon; and several nieces and extended family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Z. Pressnall; his parents, Archie and Hazel Quebedeaux Zabolio; his father-in-law, Jessie Simon; his sister, Mildred Penton; and his niece, Mary Penton Fuch. Kirk Alden Zabolio, Sr. was a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956 and later joined the United States Air Force where he served his country honorably. He and his wife, Lona are devout parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Kirk was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and working in his wood shop. He worked as a service advisor for Service Chevrolet for 30 years. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Zabolio family to the first responders who took such gentle care of the family in their time of need.

