A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Fountain Memorial Cemetery's Chapel Mausoleum in Lafayette for Kirk D. Domingue, 61, who passed away on Wednesday, September 2nd in Lafayette. Face masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home and on all cemetery grounds for gatherings, in accordance with current pandemic mandates. Kirk was born January 4, 1959, in Lafayette and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. Kirk attended Acadiana High School and later pursued a career in the oilfield, where he worked in production. He was avid collector of miscellaneous treasures. Most of all, Kirk loved spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Kirk is survived by his mother, Clara Robin Domingue, of Lafayette; two siblings, his sister, Elaine Domingue Reed and her husband Donald, and his brother, Carl Domingue, all of Lafayette; his nieces and nephews, Kasha Domingue, Mitchell Domingue, Max Domingue, Dominic Domingue, Logan Domingue, Hunter Domingue, Taylor Domingue, Dr. David Ashton Reed and Sister Malia Grace (Ali Reed); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews as well as dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Wade Domingue; a brother, Robin Francis Domingue; a nephew, Adam Ross Reed and his grandparents, Gladu and Edith Domingue and Frank and Claudia Robin. The family wishes to thank University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette (UHC) for the compassionate care given to Kirk and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kirk's name to the charity of your choice
