Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kossuth J. "Koko" Boutte. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Kossuth J. Boutte, 85, will be held at Highland Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre' Cemetery. Visitation will be at Highland Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 9 a.m. until time of the service. Kossuth "Koko" passed away on October 14, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence with his loved ones at his side. He drove bus #9 for twenty years for the Iberia Parish School Board and was also an exterminator for Hadley's Pest Control. He was born September 21, 1934, and was born again February 1973 by God's Spirit. He had the spiritual gift of Evangelism as well as the gift of Mercy, helps and service. He was an ordained Deacon of Highland Baptist Church where he attended faithfully. His mission field was Acadian Acres Subdivision where he lived. He told whoever would listen about Jesus His Lord and Savior and gave each one a New Testament Bible. One of Kossuth's favorite sayings was that he was a nobody telling everybody about somebody (Jesus) who could save anybody. He was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Koko is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Viator Boutte; daughters, Sheila Moresi (Chuck), Becki Mendoza; son, Randy Boutte; brothers, Francis Boutte (Pat), Alwyn Boutte, Raymond Boutte (Darleen) and Michael Boutte (Dolores); sisters, Gloria Boudreaux (James), Doris Louviere (Lionel); Dorothy Breaux (Felton); grandsons, Austin Mendoza (Clara), Colby Moresi (Jessie); great-grandson, Tucker Moresi and, great-granddaughter, Ahaleigh Mendoza. He was preceded in death by his parents Etienne and Josephine Bourque Boutte; brothers, Clay Romero, Allen Boutte and Roy Touchet. Serving as Pallbearers will be Raymond Boutte, Alwyn Boutte, Michael Boutte, Chuck Moresi, Colby Moresi, and Austin Mendoza. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Landry, Robert Duhon, Julian Butaud, Don Louviere, George Stokes, Warren Duplantis and Larry Duplantis. The Boutte family wishes to express their thanks to their faithful Deacon Julian Butaud and Acadian Hospice and all the staff, especially nurses Wendy, Kerry, Laura, and Doriene. Most importantly, thanks and gratitude to a special sister-in-law, Millie Landry. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Funeral services for Kossuth J. Boutte, 85, will be held at Highland Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre' Cemetery. Visitation will be at Highland Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 9 a.m. until time of the service. Kossuth "Koko" passed away on October 14, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence with his loved ones at his side. He drove bus #9 for twenty years for the Iberia Parish School Board and was also an exterminator for Hadley's Pest Control. He was born September 21, 1934, and was born again February 1973 by God's Spirit. He had the spiritual gift of Evangelism as well as the gift of Mercy, helps and service. He was an ordained Deacon of Highland Baptist Church where he attended faithfully. His mission field was Acadian Acres Subdivision where he lived. He told whoever would listen about Jesus His Lord and Savior and gave each one a New Testament Bible. One of Kossuth's favorite sayings was that he was a nobody telling everybody about somebody (Jesus) who could save anybody. He was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Koko is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Viator Boutte; daughters, Sheila Moresi (Chuck), Becki Mendoza; son, Randy Boutte; brothers, Francis Boutte (Pat), Alwyn Boutte, Raymond Boutte (Darleen) and Michael Boutte (Dolores); sisters, Gloria Boudreaux (James), Doris Louviere (Lionel); Dorothy Breaux (Felton); grandsons, Austin Mendoza (Clara), Colby Moresi (Jessie); great-grandson, Tucker Moresi and, great-granddaughter, Ahaleigh Mendoza. He was preceded in death by his parents Etienne and Josephine Bourque Boutte; brothers, Clay Romero, Allen Boutte and Roy Touchet. Serving as Pallbearers will be Raymond Boutte, Alwyn Boutte, Michael Boutte, Chuck Moresi, Colby Moresi, and Austin Mendoza. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Landry, Robert Duhon, Julian Butaud, Don Louviere, George Stokes, Warren Duplantis and Larry Duplantis. The Boutte family wishes to express their thanks to their faithful Deacon Julian Butaud and Acadian Hospice and all the staff, especially nurses Wendy, Kerry, Laura, and Doriene. Most importantly, thanks and gratitude to a special sister-in-law, Millie Landry. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street, 337-369-6336 is handling arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close