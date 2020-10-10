1/1
Kristine T. Hebert West
1961 - 2020
A private memorial will be held at a later date for Kristine T. 'Hebert' West, age 59, who passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Kristine was born to Jean Bergeron Pepper and CJ Rogers of New Iberia on March 31, 1961, in Franklin, Louisiana. She is survived by her husband Noey Hebert of Franklin; her daughter, Chelsea Hiltibrand of Doddridge, Arkansas; and six grandchildren. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
