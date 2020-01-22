A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kristopher "Kris" René Kelly, 43, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry to officiate the service. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and resume on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kristopher passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. Kris worked in the Oil and Gas industry for 26 years and was employed as a Construction Superintendent at United Fire & Safety. Kris enjoyed family movie night, watching Saints and LSU football, boat riding, golfing, bowling, music and spending time with his family especially his children. He is survived by his children, Harlee Kelly, Kameron Kelly, Irelynn Kelly; parents, Karl and Jeannine Kelly; siblings, Jennifer Broussard, Brandi Kelly all of New Iberia; nieces, Taylor Lancon, Stefanee Soirez, Carmin Lancon; great nephews, R.J. Hopes, J.J. Blanchard, Koltyn Naquin; great niece, Alayna Claire Pichoff all of New Iberia; and his four legged companions, Duke and Bosco. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Thomas Hoke, Shane Migues, Keith Vallone, Kenneth Vallone, Shane Peek, Justin Pichoff, Richard Broussard, Brandon Bergeron and Kameron Kelly. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020