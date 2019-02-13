Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristopher Ryan "Biscuit" Hebert. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel for Kristopher Ryan Hebert, age 41, who passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Gueydan Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Deacon Clifford Tanner, of Sts. Peter & Paul in Scott, will officiate at the services. Kris was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette and the Acadiana area, where he graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School. He was very active in his community and often gave his time as a volunteer for many organizations including Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council (LADDC) and FoodNet Food Bank's annual food drive. He was a member of Lafayette Royal Order of Unicorns Mardi Gras Crewe (ROU). As an established actor and performer, Biscuit was cast as an extra in several movies, as well as competing on American Idol. He was truly a one of a kind soul, always ready to make someone smile. All who encountered him, knew his favorite phrases were "Fabulous" and "Butter Me". Survivors include three aunts, Carol Singley, Janita LeBleu, both of Scott, and Beth Leger and her husband, Malcolm, of Cankton; four uncles, Gerald Hebert and his wife, Nita, of Egan, Bennett and his companion, Sandra, of Gueydan, Mark and his wife, Lisa, and Barry and his wife, Denise, all of Scott; eleven first cousins, Keith Hebert, Jason Hebert, Casey Hebert, Michelle LeBlanc, Craig Vincent, Amber Hebert, Bobby Hebert, Brittany Dugas, Tanya Lemaire, Heidi Gates and Jenna Clement. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Hebert; grandparents, Dalton Hebert and the former Vivian Leleux; three uncles, Gary LeBleu, William Singley, and Harold Vincent; three first cousins, Pat Landwher, Lacey Leger and Byron Hebert; and two second cousins, Griffin LeBlanc and Aicen Clement. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, led by Michelle and Kevin LeBlanc. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel for Kristopher Ryan Hebert, age 41, who passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Gueydan Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Deacon Clifford Tanner, of Sts. Peter & Paul in Scott, will officiate at the services. Kris was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette and the Acadiana area, where he graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School. He was very active in his community and often gave his time as a volunteer for many organizations including Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council (LADDC) and FoodNet Food Bank's annual food drive. He was a member of Lafayette Royal Order of Unicorns Mardi Gras Crewe (ROU). As an established actor and performer, Biscuit was cast as an extra in several movies, as well as competing on American Idol. He was truly a one of a kind soul, always ready to make someone smile. All who encountered him, knew his favorite phrases were "Fabulous" and "Butter Me". Survivors include three aunts, Carol Singley, Janita LeBleu, both of Scott, and Beth Leger and her husband, Malcolm, of Cankton; four uncles, Gerald Hebert and his wife, Nita, of Egan, Bennett and his companion, Sandra, of Gueydan, Mark and his wife, Lisa, and Barry and his wife, Denise, all of Scott; eleven first cousins, Keith Hebert, Jason Hebert, Casey Hebert, Michelle LeBlanc, Craig Vincent, Amber Hebert, Bobby Hebert, Brittany Dugas, Tanya Lemaire, Heidi Gates and Jenna Clement. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Hebert; grandparents, Dalton Hebert and the former Vivian Leleux; three uncles, Gary LeBleu, William Singley, and Harold Vincent; three first cousins, Pat Landwher, Lacey Leger and Byron Hebert; and two second cousins, Griffin LeBlanc and Aicen Clement. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, led by Michelle and Kevin LeBlanc. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close