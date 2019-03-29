Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Earl Hubbard. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Palmetto United Methodist Church for Kyle Earl Hubbard, age 59, who passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Palmetto United Methodist Cemetery. The Rev. Laurie Raburn, pastor of Palmetto United Methodist Church, will officiate at the services, assisted by Rev. Bob Fruen and Rev. David Broussard. Mr. Hubbard was a native and lifelong resident of Palmetto. He was a member of Palmetto United Methodist Church. Kyle loved the outdoors and was very spontaneous. He had many hobbies, from the tame raising of guinea fowl to the more adventurous hang gliding. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Among many other things, Kyle loved history and above all, his beautiful family. Survivors include his wife, Leslie Chachere Hubbard of Palmetto; his mother, Pearl Elaine Beard Hubbard of Palmetto; two daughters, Beverly Hubbard Jackson and her husband, Weldon Kyle, of Evergreen, CO and Margo Hubbard Baker and her husband, Reagan Ernest, of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Carly Bundy and her husband, Mark, of Mandeville; five grandchildren, Henry Hayes Jackson, Owen James Jackson, Savannah Catherine Baker, Oliver Veilliend Baker and Lillian Elizabeth Baker; three nieces, Lauren Bundy Dixon and her husband, Joel, Daphne Bundy Straub and her husband, Andrew, and Bonnie Bundy Ingram and her husband, Scott; and eight great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Perry Wayne Hubbard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday at Palmetto United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Palmetto United Methodist Church. Pallbearers will be Larry Leyser, Guyton Budden, Scott Ingram, Greg Chachere, Zack Chachere and Grant Coburn.

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

