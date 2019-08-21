Funeral services will be conducted for Lamona Romero Derouen, 79, at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday at 6:30 PM. A resident of Patoutville, Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 3:52 PM at Iberia Medical Center. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019