Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David Funeral - Jeanerette
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
David Funeral - Jeanerette
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:45 AM
David Funeral - Jeanerette
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services will be conducted for Lamona Romero Derouen, 79, at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday at 6:30 PM. A resident of Patoutville, Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 3:52 PM at Iberia Medical Center. She enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, listening to music, dancing, watching Wheel of Fortune, was an avid Saints Football Fan and especially loved family gatherings. She was survived by her husband of 58 years, Lionel J. Derouen, Jr. of Patoutville; daughter: Johvanna Derouen of Patoutville; sons, Kirk Derouen of Grand Marais, Lynnwood Derouen and wife Samantha of Patoutville, Marvin Derouen, Sr. and wife Roxanne of New Iberia and Lionel Derouen, III of Patoutville; sisters, Audrey Romero, Juanita Owens and Sheryl Derouen all of New Iberia; grandchildren, Jeramie Hebert, Victoria Derouen, Isaac Derouen, Joshua Derouen, Marvin Derouen, Jr., Landon Derouen, Kaelynn Derouen, Ella Derouen and Alayha Derouen and great grandchildren, Maci Hebert, Jude Trautman, Tory Robicheaux, Breighlyn Derouen, Marvin Derouen, III and Lyra Ruehle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anita Tauzin Romero and an infant brother. Pallbearers will be Kirk Derouen, Lynnwood Derouen, Marvin Derouen, Sr., Lionel Derouen, III, Jeramie Hebert, Rene Owens and Joshua Derouen. Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Derouen, Jr., Isaac Derouen, Drury Derouen and Jude Trautman. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
