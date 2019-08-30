Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Andrus. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Larry Andrus. On December 21, 1956 Larry John Andrus was born to John Jessie Andrus and Barbara Batiste Andrus in Lafayette, La., the third child of six children. God called Larry home on August 22, 2019 at home surrounded by family members and friends. He will always be remembered as one of the happiest people we've ever known. Always wanting to get together, cook, and listen to music as family, it didn't have to be a holiday. He enjoyed watching games on television, especially the Saints. Believe it or not his favorite radio station was KVOL. He liked the old music from his younger days. Larry was the father of four children Larry Vallier (Kayla) of Lafayette, LA, Laryan (Heather) Gary of Frisco, TX, Danielle Edmond of Lake Charles, LA, Torianda Broussard; two stepsons Dillion Vallier of Spring, TX, and Cedric Vanier; Two godsons James Dalcour and Trayvon Babin; One nephew he raised as his own Jadaveon Dalcour and one niece he called his little sister Merlene Andrus all of Lafayette, LA. He leaves behind to cherish precious memories two sisters Paula "Kat" Williams, and Jeanette Andrus; one brother Micheal (Patricia) Andrus of Lafayette, LA and one step sister Susan Arceneaux of Carencro, LA; Ten grandchildren; a godmother Elizabeth Guidry; one aunt "Helen Andrus" and a special friend who was always just a phone call away Jeanne Andrus with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whose relationship with them was special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents John J. Andrus and Barbara B. Andrus; one brother Terry "Zoe" Andrus; one sister Pearl Andrus; a daughter Torianda Broussard and a stepson Cedric Vallier. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 7:00AM to 10:30AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.

