Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Larry Estilette, age 51, who passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Breaux Bridge. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Rev. Stephen Pellessier will officiate at the service. Readers will be Kara Castille and Catherine Estilette. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be If You Could See Me Now, Isaiah 49, The Wind Beneath My Wings, Amazing Grace, and The Old Rugged Cross. Mr. Estilette was born August 27, 1968 in Carencro and was a resident of Cankton for most of his life. He was employed with LARC for more than twenty years; a nonprofit organization aimed to support individuals with disabilities in reaching their goals through participation in the community. Larry was a one-of-a-kind person with an incredible heart who never met a stranger. He truly valued his family and friends and his most treasured moments were spending time with them. His genuine heart and beautiful eyes will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Survivors include two brothers, Earl Estilette and his wife, Sandy, of Sunset and Keith Estilette and his wife, Phyllis, of Carencro; two sisters, Debbie Lanerie and her husband, Gerald, of Sunset and Catherine Estilette of Breaux Bridge; and his nieces and nephews, Corey Lanerie, Kara Castille and her husband, Shane, Brandon Estilette and his wife, Brittany, Bethany Leger and her husband, Dayne, and Blair Estilette; and a host of great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Bonney" Estilette and the former Edna Mier; and one brother, Steven "Gil" Estilette. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Earl Estilette, Keith Estilette, Gerald Lanerie, Corey Lanerie, Joe Albarado and Alfred "Shack" Potier, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Estilette and Riley Hebert. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

