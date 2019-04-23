Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gene Broussard. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Larry Gene Broussard, 78, who died April 21, 2019 in Crowley. Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Larry was born in Abbeville and graduated for Abbeville High School in 1958. He earned his accounting degree in three years at S.L.I. in 1961 and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1964. Mr. Broussard was very active in civic, professional, and community organization such as Louisiana C.P.A. Association, Crowley Lions Club, and was an usher at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He was a talented woodworker and an antique car enthusiast. Larry will be greatly missed by his colleagues in the accounting profession, church, community, and family especially the ones that call him "Gramps." He is survived by his wife of 58 years Melba R. Broussard of Crowley; two daughters, Ann B. Mire and her husband Steve of Crowley, and Melanie A. Broussard of Lafayette; one son, Christopher Broussard and his wife Katie of Chapin, SC; two brothers, Dale Broussard and his wife Grace of Abbeville, and Lynn Broussard and his wife Carole of Abbeville; thirteen grandchildren, Cody Barousse and his wife Hali, Justin Mire and his wife, Dodie, David Mire and his wife Martha, Katherine Mire Grannemann and her husband Nathan, Mallory Mire Kebodeaux and her husband Ethan, Natalie Mire, Matthew Mire, Nicholas Broussard and his wife Heather, Chad Broussard, Brandon Broussard, Brianna Broussard, Ryan Broussard, Tyler Broussard; eleven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debbie Chappell Broussard of Loxley, AL, and brother-in-law Rudy Roche of Brinkey, AR. Mr. Broussard is preceded in death by one son, Gary Broussard; his parents, Alfred and Rena Broussard; and sister-in-law Lynda Roche. Pallbearers will be Christopher Broussard, Cody Barousse, Justin Mire, Rudy Roche, Matthew Mire, Steve Mire and David Mire. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Nicholas Broussard, Chad Broussard, Brandon Broussard, Ryan Broussard, and Tyler Broussard. The family would like to thank Joan Fontenot, RN and the rest of staff of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, and Acadian Home Care. In lieu of flowers memorial, contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church: 901 E. Elm St. Crowley, LA 70526. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. 