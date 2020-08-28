Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Larry James Richard, 75, who died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4:02 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center. Mr. Richard was a longtime resident of Morse and was retired from USDA Grain service office in Crowley as a rice inspector. Rev. Jimmy Broussard will officiate for the service. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to service time. In following Mr. Richard's wishes, he will be cremated and buried at a later date. Mr. Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janelle Leger Richard of Morse; one daughter, Amy Richard of Baton Rouge; one son, Larry J. "Richie" Richard, II and his wife Amy of Baton Rouge; three step-daughters, Greta Vincent and her husband Jeffery of Morse; Cristal Breaux and her husband James of Crowley; Chanda Banks and her partner Anna Arceneaux of Morse; one sister, Norma Cates of Morse; three brothers, Paul Richard and his wife Loretta of Gueydan, Oran Richard and his wife Julie of Jennings and Kermit Richard of Crowley; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony "Jamie" Richard; a grandson, Zachary Richard; his parents, Telesmar and Virgie Hargrave Richard; four sisters, Hilda Richard Duhon, Virginia Richard Cormier, Margaret Richard Broussard and Myrna Richard Kibodeaux; one brother, Elbe Richard. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.