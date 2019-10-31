Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Janise. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Larry Joseph Janise, age 81, who passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Valerie Andrus. The songs will be How Great Thou Art, On Eagle's Wings, Amazing Grace, The Old Rugged Cross, and Go Rest High On That Mountain. Mr. Janise was a native of Cankton and resident of Sunset for most of his life. He was the successful owner and operator of Sunset Community Store, currently known as Janise's Supermarket, and was employed with the National Food Store for twenty years prior to opening his own business. A devout Catholic, Mr. Janise was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where he was a member of the Evangelization Committee. Being very involved in the community, Mr. Janise was a generous sponsor for many youth sports teams in the area, was a member on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Sunset and was a Chairman on the Board of Commissions for the St. Landry Parish Housing Authority. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, and was an avid fisherman. Survivors include his wife of over sixty-three years, Anna Jean Thibodeaux Janise of Sunset; three daughters, Donna Dugas and her husband, Michael, Lori Labbe and her husband, Kevin, all of Sunset and Kay Savoie and her husband, Tony, of Cankton; one son, Michael Dwayne Janise and his wife, Dori, of Sunset; nine grandchildren, Crystal Dugas, Matthew Dugas and his wife, Erica, Jennifer Landry and her husband, Elward, Andrew Dugas and his wife, Alyssa, Brandi Domingue and her husband, John, Shelby Labbe, Cassie Labbe, Christian Labbe and Hailie Savoie; his step-grandchildren, Fanna Easter and her husband, Rick, and Mandi Foreman and her husband, Tim; nine great grandchildren, Saige Percle, Kainen Percle, Sophia Percle, Haiden Dugas, Tucker Dugas, Peyton Landry, Parker Broussard, Wyatt Domingue and Beckham Robin; and his step great-grandchild, Izaiah Foreman. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019 