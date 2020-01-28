Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry John Lantier Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Larry John Lantier, Sr., 84, who passed away on Saturday, January 25th at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, January 31st from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Father Gilbert Dutel of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette will officiate. Valerie Andrus will be the vocalist for the service; song selections are Just a Closer Walk With Thee, Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art. Readings will be Ecclesiastes 3:1-11, Romans 8:31-35 and Romans 8:37-39. Jeff Cormier will serve as eulogist. Larry John Lantier, Sr. was born July 8, 1935, in Scott and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. Larry was a proud veteran, starting as a medic and served as a Staff Sergeant (E-6) in the United States Army Infantry Division for a total of nine years, for which he was awarded an Expert Marksmanship Badge. After his time in the service, Larry worked as an electrician, wiring homes in the Lafayette area and later as an electrical foreman for USL, now UL-Lafayette, until his retirement. Larry was master at barbecuing chicken for his family and was an avid vegetable gardener whose bounty was tomatoes and cucumbers; a "green thumb", he also grew muscadine grapes and made delicious homemade wine. Larry enjoyed fishing, was gifted mechanically and loved to tinker with and repair anything that needed repair. Particular about mowing his lawn, he kept his equipment and lawn in excellent condition and was very proud of both his lawn and garden. Larry most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Larry is survived by his three children, his son Larry Lantier, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, of Lafayette and his two daughters, Charlotte Hebert, of Maurice and Brenda Melancon and her husband Tony, also of Lafayette; one brother, Harris Lantier, of Sulphur; his six grandchildren, Christina Hernandez, Jessica Bellew, Suzanne Kyle, Andrew Melancon, Katherine Lantier-Galatas and Anna Lantier; eight great-grandchildren, Dustin and Mazie Hernandez, Joseph and Henry Bellew, Elliott and Preston Kyle and Abigail and Davis Melancon as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 49 years, Barbara Jean Domingue Lantier; his parents, Elinor and Philomene Sonnier Lantier and three siblings, brothers Wilton and Wilbert Lantier and his only sister, Bertha Stoutes. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Larry John Lantier, Jr., Tony and Andy Melancon, Broc Hernandez, Darrel 'Buffy' Massey, Carl Stoutes and Larry 'Joe' Rich. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 49 years, Barbara Jean Domingue Lantier; his parents, Elinor and Philomene Sonnier Lantier and three siblings, brothers Wilton and Wilbert Lantier and his only sister, Bertha Stoutes. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Larry John Lantier, Jr., Tony and Andy Melancon, Broc Hernandez, Darrel 'Buffy' Massey, Carl Stoutes and Larry 'Joe' Rich. The family wishes to thank Larry's primary physician, Dr. Darren Menard and his staff; his dear friends Dr. DeeDee Luke, Dr. Gene Brierre and Eric Buller, NP and his caregivers Regina Guidry and Michelle Arceneaux for the compassionate care given to Larry and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 232-1234 or at www.hospiceacadiana.com. 