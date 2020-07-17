Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for Larry Joseph Walker who entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11 at the age of 61. Inurnment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery. He was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau. He was employed at K-Mart for 17 years in shipping and receiving and 23 years at Coastal Pipe as a machine operator. He also served our country for 8 years with the Louisiana National Guard (St. Martinville Unit). Larry was a quiet, humble individual who loved his family unconditionally. His biggest joy in life was seeing his son, Raylon, and having family gatherings; especially when his big brother, James, came from New Orleans. He knew he was going to have lots of cold beer and change in his pockets. Larry lived a very simple life. His favorite pastime was watching the Price is Right, the ID Channel, Lifetime movies, and, of course, playing video poker. He would go in with about $2 and play for hours, betting a nickel at a time. Oftentimes, he would hit a $10 "jackpot," but that was okay with him because he was enjoying himself. He never met a stranger, and he had a heart of gold. His love for children was unmatched. He spoiled every child his sister babysat; especially Carrie, Carlie, and Llana who affectionately gave him the nickname "Mr. BB." He also spoiled next door neighbors, Aubrielle and Zyheim, who would run to him as soon as he walked outside to chat, but, most of all, for a peppermint or two. Larry was born December 28, 1958 to the union of Hazel Pierre-August Walker and Joseph Percy Walker. He was baptized into the Catholic religion at a young age. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Raylon Bias, of Rayne, LA; two brothers, James Olan Walker (Corrine) of New Orleans, LA and Ronald Walker of Grand Coteau, LA; four sisters, Betty Walker Taylor (Roderick) of Arnaudville, LA, Lisa Walker Taylor and Linda Walker of Grand Coteau, LA, and Tana Walker Hemphill (Arlester) of Covington, GA.; two goddaughters, Candace Walker of New Orleans, LA and Tiffany Gardiner of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Percy Walker; maternal grandparents, Louise and Columbus Pierre-August; paternal grandparents, Sarah and Charles Walker, Sr.; brother-in-law, Caroll Taylor; and several aunts and uncles. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store