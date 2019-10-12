Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lloyd Gilbert. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott 705 Marie St. Scott , LA 70583 (337)-235-9445 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Lloyd Gilbert passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 am in Delhomme Funeral Home in Scott. Fr. Aaron Melancon, Pastor of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Duson will be the celebrant. Musical selections will be sung by his cousin, Chad Boudreaux. Readings will be done by his daughter, Nanette, and godchild, Elliot. Eucharistic minister will be Vicki Alleman, friend of the family. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. A graduate of Rayne High School, Larry attended one year of college before joining the Army in 1968. In the Vietnam War, Larry was a helicopter door gunner. He was honorably discharged in 1974. After leaving the Army, he worked with his father, a self-employed carpenter, before entering the oilfield. His first oilfield job was with Teledyne Movable Offshore which became Movable Offshore. He started as a roustabout and eventually became a crane operator. He worked for Teledyne/Movable for about 22 years until the company's drilling department was purchased by Falcon Drilling. Through all the buy-outs, he worked for R&B Falcon and Transocean. Before retiring, he spent his last 10 years of employment with RS 360 as a site manager. Prior to his illness, Larry enjoyed woodworking, which he inherited from his father. What he cherished the most was time spent with his grandson. He had a strong Catholic faith and had a personal relationship with God. He was a loving husband, adoring father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Thibodeaux of Scott; daughter, Nanette McCready and her husband, Christopher; and grandson Grayson. He is also survived by his siblings, Elaine Gilbert, Linda Gilbert, Michelle Gilbert, Mitchell Gilbert, Daniel Gilbert and wife Pauline, twin sister Lilly G. Melancon and husband, Robley, Jackie G. Melancon and husband Dale, and brother-in-law, Rene Richard. Preceding Larry in death were his parents, Millard Gilbert and Ednez Boudreaux Gilbert; siblings Donald Gilbert, Tommy Gilbert, Marie Gilbert and Renola G. Richard. Serving as pallbearers are his brothers Daniel and Mitchell Gilbert; godchild Elliot Gilbert; cousin Sammy Simpson; son-in-law Christopher McCready and best friend, Tom Bluff. A visitation will be held on October 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Delhomme Funeral Home in Scott with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday at 9:00 am until time of service. The family wishes to thank his sitter, Sydria Bruno, for her loving care for Larry, as well as Heart of Hospice, especially nurse Nicole Deaville, Chaplain Rachelle Brown, and CNA Ms. Frieda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Drive, Suite A, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506. 