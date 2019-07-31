Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lynn Langley. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lafayette for Larry Lynn Langley, 76, who passed away on July 30, 2019. Reverend Albert Langley will conduct the funeral services. Larry was a beloved minister who served several communities of South Louisiana for over 30 years. He was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors. Larry loved serving his congregation and considered them a part of his family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Larry, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Albert Langley and the former Mildred Bailey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Ann "Bann" Langley; two sons, Michael E. Bell and his wife, Julie and William R. Langley and his wife, Jenn; grandsons, Justin, Jacob, Jonathan and Wyatt; siblings, Albert Langley, Charlotte Romero, Greg Langley and Mark Langley. He was preceded in death by his parents.The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Larry's memory to The Garden Baptist Church, 103 Merchants Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70508. Personal condolences may be sent to the Langley family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019

