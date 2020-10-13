Larry Lynn LeBlanc, 60, passed away in Lafayette on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born September 16, 1960, in Lafayette, Larry grew up in Acadiana, attended Carencro High School and graduated from E. Broussard High School in Forked Island. He was a popular D.J. in Kaplan and resided in Hot Springs, AR until he moved to Lake Charles. An avid motorcyclist, Larry belonged to The Ruff Ryders' biker club, where he was known as "Lush". He loved to travel and explore new places, and had prior residences in Little Rock, AR, Katy, TX, Flagstaff, AZ, Burlington, IA and Mankato, MN, where he attended Minneapolis Community College in graphic design. Talented and ambitious, while in college Larry worked his way up to Director of Radio for a local station and moved to Bismarck, ND. He later returned back to the South where he did what he loved most – programming and radio. Larry was the Director of Radio Programming and Web Design at Lafayette's 106.3. Other nicknames he was known by were "Triple L", "Lar-Dawg" and "Lar Bear". Larry most enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his beloved "dog children", his Border Collie, 'Lushious' and his Australian Shepherd, 'Righteous'. Loyalty and family meant everything to Larry, and he leaves a legacy of love, laughter and many happy memories for those he cherished. Larry is survived by his life partner and friend, Robert Fields, of Broussard; his father, Carroll LeBlanc and his wife Geraldine "Gerri" Davidson LeBlanc, of Lafayette; one son, Jeremy Meaux and his wife Jeneé, of Rayne; three siblings, twins Kenneth "Kip" Ray LeBlanc, of Duson and Nella Mae LeBlanc, of Lafayette and Don Carroll LeBlanc, of Scott; one sister-in-law, Michele Elizabeth Toups, of Duson; five grandchildren, Laney, Christian, Hunter, Ryder and Janna; three nieces, Raquel Elizabeth LeBlanc Crowe, of NY, Jenny Nicole LeBlanc Prejean, of Broussard and Amy Christine LeBlanc Becnel, of Vacherie, LA; his beloved dog children, Lushious and Righteous and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Mouton and one brother, Bryan James LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to the charity of your choice
