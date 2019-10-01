Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Sonnier. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Larry Sonnier, age 80, who passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be held at a later date in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Scott. Mr. Sonnier was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Church Point. He was a jack of all trades having been employed with Chastant Brothers, Richard's Sausage, Service Chevrolet and Hildon Construction. Survivors include four sisters, Verna Broussard, Sandra Pellerin and her husband, Lyle, Larry Touchet and her husband, Herman, all of Lafayette and Jeanette Louis of Broussard; his former wife, Gussie Cloteaux; one step-son, Ernest "Bee Do" Leblanc both of Branch; two step grandchildren, Kelly Denae Leblanc of Colorado, Braxton Leblanc of Branch; his Godchildren, Kevin Laba and Tonya Tate; one brother-in-law, Jim Whistler; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alfred Sonnier and the former Grace Hebert; two brothers, James Lee Sonnier and Kenneth Wayne Sonnier; and two sisters, Velma Lucile Whistler and Ruth Ann Walker. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019

