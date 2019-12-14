Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Latrease Buchanan Isadore. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00PM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mrs. Latrease Buchanan who passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Interment will be held in Bogalusa, LA at Bogalusa Cemetery following the funeral. Latrease Buchanan Isadore was born April 8, 1970 in Bogalusa, Louisiana to Ruby Smith Buchanan and Warren Buchanan Sr. She lived in Texas for many years and later moved to Carencro, Louisiana; where she met and married Wallace Isadore. Latrease was a beloved wife, sister, and friend. She entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2019. She loved painting, long talks, and spending time with her beloved husband. She was full of life, never met a stranger, and would give you the shirt off her back. She is home with our Lord and her love ones gone before her Ruby Smith Buchanan- mother, Lola Smith- grandmother, and Wallace Isadore- husband. She leaves to cherish her precious memories father and stepmother Warren Buchanan Sr and Brenda Buchanan of Houston, Texas. Six brothers and wives: Terry and Joyce Buchanan, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Warren II and Bridget Buchanan, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Reginald Buchanan, Houston, Texas; Broderick and Lola Buchanan, San Antonio, Texas; Justin and Miracle Buchanan, Houston, Texas; Jarvis Buchanan, Houston, Texas. A special uncle, Robert Smith of Washington; special cousins Jackie Smith, Phoenix, Arizona and Sharon Smith, Cleveland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of service at 12:00PM at Kinchen Funeral Home.My Sister Your life was a BLESSING Your memory is a TREASURE You are LOVED beyond words And MISSED BEYOND MEASURE, Terry and Joyce.

