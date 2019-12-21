A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Laura Belle McIntyre, 88, who passed away Saturday, December 21st at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, December 23rd from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Father Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Laura was born August 23, 1931, in Lafayette and was a resident of Acadiana until the age of 18. She then moved to Oklahoma and got married to the late, Robert McIntyre. Laura worked as a telephone operator for 42 years with Southwestern Bell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After her retirement, she moved back to Lafayette where she resided until her passing. She was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette. Laura was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She loved to play cards and never missed a chance to win a board game. Most of all, Laura loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all. Laura is survived by a sister, Geraldine L. Downing of Tulsa, OK and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents, Aldoris and Laura Bourque LeBlanc; three sisters, Margaret L. Hall, Irene L. Webb and Electa Boss and five brothers, Roy LeBlanc, Howard LeBlanc, John Earl LeBlanc, Roy LeBlanc and Harry Lee Parker. Pallbearers will be her nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Carpenter House in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Laura and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Laura's name to St. Jules Catholic Church by mail at 116 St. Jules Street, Lafayette, LA, 70506 or by phone at 337-234-2727. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019